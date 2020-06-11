The South Library in Christchurch has put up a display with some recommended reading material for US president Donald Trump.

The temporary display included a colourful caricature of Trump and a banner saying "Books Donald Trump should read".

Under that, several titles were displayed, as suggested reading material for the US president.

Among those there was a dictionary, books on Michelle Obama, Helen Clark and Mahatma Gandhi, as well as some books on politics and race relations.

The display, which was widely shared online, has already been taken down for breaking library rules.

"This was a temporary display created by the libraries team at South Library," Erica Rankin, acting head of libraries and information told the Herald.

"It's one of the many displays with multiple themes that our libraries staff put together to promote library collections throughout the year.

"The display has already been taken down, as it contravenes our display policy of neutrality and impartiality. This policy relates to our own libraries' displays as well as external groups wanting place displays at any of our libraries," Rankin added.

Despite the rule-breaking, people online applauded the display.

Comments on a post showing a photo of it on Facebook praised the library for the suggestions to educate the US president.

"Awesome. Love it. The way librarians should be," a Facebook user said.

"Unfortunately Trump can't read," another person commented.

SOME OF THE BOOKS IN THE DISPLAY:

• Collins English Dictionary

• Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly

• I'm Not Racist, But 40 Years of the Racial Discrimination Act, by Tim Soutphommasane

• International Relations: A Beginner's Guide, by Charles Jones

• The Extraordinary Life of Katherine Johnson, by Devika Jina

• Compassionate Leadership, by Manley Hopkinson

• Brown Girl Dreaming, by Jacqueline Woodson

• Another Day in the Death of America, by Gary Younge

• Michelle Obama, by Anna Doherty

The Net Delusion, by Evgeny Morozov.