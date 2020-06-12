Hire A Hubby Kapiti has continued to set the gold standard when it comes to the nationwide company's annual awards.

The franchise, owned and operated by Waikanae Beach couple Dave and Shelley Coley, has won the New Zealand Hire A Hubby of the Year Award for 2020.

It is the sixth time in eight years the Kapiti team has won the top award.

About 60 franchises take part in the awards with judges measuring each on various categories such as customer feedback, service, financials, health and safety service, brand support, growth and marketing.

The measurements are out of 80 points and the Coleys' franchise achieved 67 points.

The achievement came at the same time the couple were setting up a Hire A Hubby Wellington franchise which was consuming a lot of time.

"So this one means as much to us as the first one," a delighted Dave said.

"We're really proud of our team and blown away that we've got the award again," Shelley said.

Hire A Hubby Kapiti also won an enterprise excellence award, which is for franchises with two or more staff.

"It takes a lot of work to get there," said Shelley about both awards.

The gala awards night in Auckland was cancelled because of Covid-19.

"We ended up getting the award in a Churton Park cafe when the general manager came down," she said.

Dave and Shelley Coley's collection of Hire A Hubby awards from throughout the years. Photo / David Haxton

The couple have owned Hire A Hubby Kapiti for 18 years and established many loyal customers with about 86 per cent of its business repeat and referral.

The Coleys' Kapiti branch comprises eight staff and the Wellington branch, which started more than a year ago, has five staff.

With the Kapiti franchise doing well they wanted a new challenge, hence the creation of the Wellington franchise.

"It's going well in Wellington but we've been run off our feet since we came out of lockdown," Dave said.

The focus is to grow the Wellington franchise at a sustainable level as well as foster a strong dedicated and skilful team.

And they're happy to help other franchises too.

"We get called upon a fair bit for advice," Dave said.

"We're part of a team and we want to see them grow and kick us off our perch," Shelley said.

Hire A Hubby is a household maintenance and project company which started in 1994.