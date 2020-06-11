For the third time this week, Auckland train commuters on the southern line network should expect disruptions to their travel times.

Services on the Onehunga line between Britomart and Penrose have been suspended, Auckland Transport tweeted this morning.

Meanwhile, western line services would end and start at Newmarket approximately every 10 minutes.

The delays follow a track fault identified near the Parnell train station in Auckland central on Wednesday.

AT asked commuters to allow for extra travel time on their journey this morning - it issued the warning on Twitter at 5.45am.

TRAIN DISRUPTIONS - FRIDAY 12 JUNE - 5:45AM

Due to a track fault at Parnell & speed restrictions the following timetable will operate during the peak.

Onehunga line suspended btwn Britomart & Penrose

Western line services will end & start at Newmarket approx every 10 miins. pic.twitter.com/LuvQKiFuEr — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, a truck breakdown was blocking the left lane of the Northern Motorway in Auckland heading towards the city centre.

The truck has broken down near the Lonely Track Rd overbridge, prior to the Oteha Valley Rd offramp.

NZ Transport Agency tweeted about the incident at 6.50am, advising motorists to merge with care and to expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:50AM

A truck breakdown is blocking the left lane citybound near the Lonely Track Rd overbridge, prior to Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp. Merge to pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/fFZMCGrYBi — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 11, 2020

Elsewhere, a truck driver suffered moderate injuries after rolling the vehicle on State Highway 1 near Redwood Pass Rd in Marlborough.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they were notified about the accident about 6.22am.

The truck is off the road currently and the lane was being cleared of debris - the road would be reopened once that was finished, the spokeswoman said.

And in Te Mapara, Waitomo, there was a report of a crash, a vehicle in a ditch, on State Highway 3.

There were no indications of injuries, the spokeswoman said, with reports the driver walked home and then called an ambulance.