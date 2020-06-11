The principal of Marist College has allegedly threatened students with police action amid an investigation into the removal of Black Lives Matter posters at the Catholic School.

Students have labelled the incident, in which teachers tore down Black Lives Matters posters at the school, as racist.

Year 13 student Nia Cherrington stepped down as Marist College's cultural leader after teachers tore down Black Lives Matter posters she'd put up around the school.

She was joined yesterday by a number of her peers all voicing their concerns about alleged systemic racism at the Catholic girls' college.

In a recording of a Year 13 assembly, leaked to Newshub, principal Raechelle Taulu chided students for their behaviour and threatened to bring in police.

"I'm talking to a few of you who have an amazing cause but are going about it in a non-Catholic way ... This is not the way of Mary and this is not how we do things at Marist ... I know I took down posters and I will take them down again."

While she agreed with the Black Lives Matter message, Taulu told students they must seek permission to post activist posters at the school.

She then threatened the students with police action over claims of racism within the school.

"I'm contemplating whether or not I'm going to the police, because I'm feeling like it's actually a defamation of my character ... The only way I will stop that is if you stop."

Taulu also scolded students for printing the posters, which went against the school goal of no paper printing.

She told Newshub the audio was captured without her consent and she did not provide a response.

Cherrington told Morning Report the incident was indicative of the systematic racism students deal with.

This morning, the school's Board of Trustees and senior management issued a statement saying students had every right to be heard as the issue was very serious.

The Catholic Diocese of Auckland announced it would meet with the affected Marist College families and mediate a meeting with those who had raised issues.

The Auckland Catholic Diocese said it would try to hold its meeting with Marist College students today, or tomorrow at the latest.

The diocese said it was "anxious to support both the staff and the students in order to achieve a resolution".



In a statement yesterday, Taulu said she was aware of the concerns about racism.

"We stand with them in sharing the rejection of actions and attitudes that are racist and violent," Taulu said.