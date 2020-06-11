On this week's podcast:

Muriel Newman, who spent 10 years as an MP for Act and now runs NZCPR - The New Zealand Centre for Political Research. We discuss the notion that democracy is under threat.

Patrick Basham from the Democracy Institute in Washington DC makes a return. We talk about presidential election polling and analyse an exclusive poll result.

There is much more to say on riots, demonstrations, journalism and Covid-19.

And of course, Mrs Producer.

