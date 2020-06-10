Creative Kiwis are being asked to help name the world's first full-size ship-handling electric tug boat - but Tuggy McTugface will not be in the running.

New Zealanders keen to name the boat after Covid-19 sensation and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will also be disappointed, as his name was among 3000 suggestions that have been ruled out.

Ports of Auckland expects to receive the fully electric port tug next year, and it's predicted it will save the company a whopping $12 million in operating costs.

It will have a 70-tonne bollard pull, the same as the port's strongest diesel tug, Hauraki.

"In 2016 we set ourselves the goal of being zero emission by 2040," said Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson.

"We set this goal because we recognise that urgent action is needed on climate change, and we wanted to be part of the solution."

General manager of marine, engineering and general wharf operations Allan D'Souza said when they first looked into buying an electric tug in 2016, there was nothing on the market.

"We talked to several manufacturers about building a battery-powered tug. They told us we were dreaming. Hybrid tugs were possible, they said, but not battery. No way," D'Souza said.

Eventually they were able to find a Dutch company, Damen Shipyards, to build the boat.

Ports of Auckland then put out the call for New Zealanders to help name the new boat, and had more than 3000 name suggestions flood in.

Names that have so far been ruled out include Ashley Bloomfield, Electric Disco Biscuit, The Fighting Queen of Covid, Doug and Tuggy McTugface.

Now Ports of Auckland has narrowed the selection down to four names, and is asking the public to vote on the winner.

To make the competition more appealing, someone will win a prize worth $1000 and a ride on the e-tug.



The four options are:

Ārahi – meaning to lead, escort, conduct, drive.

E.T. – short for "Electric Tug".

Hiko - meaning electrical, power, electronic, electric, lightning.

Sparky – diminutive of "spark", slang for an electrician, related to electricity, but also sparking change.

"We are stoked with the response," said port communications manager Matt Ball.

"We were hoping to get a thousand entries, so over three times that number is brilliant.

"It looks like people had a lot of fun making up names, and we've had a lot of laughs sorting through them. We've narrowed down the field, tested the short-list for operational suitability and arrived at the final four names going to public vote.

"We think these names are both serious and adventurous, like the new e-tug, which unlike our older tugs, will have a big lightning bolt painted on it to mark it out as special."

The winning name will be revealed soon after voting closes.

To vote, visit poal.co.nz/name-the-tug.

In 2017, more than 124,000 social media users voted to name a British Government polar research vessel Boaty McBoatface.

And although the name was rejected and the ship instead christened Sir David Attenborough, an unmanned submersible was given the name.

Boaty McBoatface made its maiden voyage in March 2017, exploring the depths of the Orkney Passage, a 3.5km-deep region of the Southern Ocean.

The UK competition also led to a 50m crane in Dunedin to be named Reachie McClaw after a similar competition was run in the southern city.

Elsewhere, maritime staff in Sydney refused to work on a ferry which was named Ferry McFerryface, also in 2017.

Other infamous names include Sweden's Trainy McTrainface, and Horsey McHorseface, a Sydney racehorse.