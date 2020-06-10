Police are appealing for sightings of a 36-year-old woman who was reported missing from her East Auckland home yesterday afternoon.

Samara Jade Carr was last seen leaving her address in Bucklands Beach at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Police and Carr's family "hold concerns for her safety and it is important that we locate her", police said in a statement.

She is described as of medium build with brown straight hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey quilted zip-up puffer jacket and a black dress underneath; as well as red Vans-branded shoes.

A relative wrote on Facebook that the family was very worried and appealed for anyone who may have seen her to make contact "any time".

Police have been conducting inquiries to locate her, including an aerial search by the Eagle helicopter.

"Police need to locate Samara and we urge anyone who saw someone matching her description or has information on her whereabouts to contact Police immediately."

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 250 2924 or message the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.