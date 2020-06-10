Police are seeking the public's help to find an elderly man missing from his West Auckland home for more than a day.

Matasavi'i Levao went missing from his home in New Lynn yesterday morning. The 70-year-old left his home about 7am for a walk and has not returned since, police said.

Levao regularly goes for walks in the Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden to visit the graves of his loved ones.

He is 172cm tall, of slim build with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue puffer jacket and grey track pants.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety and wellbeing, and have urged anyone who may have seen him to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 111 immediately.