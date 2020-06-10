An elderly man reported missing this morning by police has been found safe and well.

Police sought the public's help to find Matasavi'i Levao, who went missing from his home in New Lynn yesterday morning. The 70-year-old left his home about 7am for a walk and had not returned, police said.

An Auckland City police officer had since found Levao "safe and well", police said in a statement. His family have been notified.

"Police want to thank everyone who contacted us with information," the statement said.

Levao regularly went for walks in the Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden to visit the graves of his loved ones.