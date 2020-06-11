Samoan example

New Zealand and Samoa are island nations in the South Pacific which have had a completely different reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her handling of the crisis. Our borders closed late March and we had a far greater risk to our population of 5 million than Samoa's 200,000, yet they closed their borders in early February and did not have a single case. They also quarantined, when we self-isolated and relied on people's honesty. This resulted here in 1500 cases and 21 deaths. It was pretty obvious, to me, at the start, that our borders should have closed a lot earlier and everyone be quarantined, as were the people at Whangapāraoa. We had a chance to keep the virus out completely but blew it. We are in a good position now health-wise but so much unnecessary damage to our economy has been done and it is just starting to show. When our borders open with Australia I can see we are going to lose a lot of skilled workers, especially in the building sector, relocating there. So we should therefore be praising Samoa's Prime Minister, Tuilaepo Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, not Ardern, for his extremely capable handling of the situation.

Bill Hay, Hamilton.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ reaches alert level 1 but businesses want clarity over borders

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Couples kept apart by border rules want Govt to let partners back in

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ's chief scientist - when can we re-open our borders?

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council, universities want Government to loosen border to 'reopen Auckland'



Knitting needle

It is difficult to see what Paul Goldsmith intended by his "Jacinda should stick to her knitting" jibe. What it, in fact, suggests is a serious disrespect for women in general who should know their place and not meddle in things that do not concern them; perhaps leave the important stuff to the big boys.

It does him no favours.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Paul Goldsmith has explained that he was not being sexist when he advised the Prime Minister to stick to her knitting. Not wishing to be disrespectful, he was simply telling the leader of our nation to mind her own business.

It all sounds depressingly similar to a Muldoon "apology" , which usually managed to deliver a bigger insult than the original slur.

Alan Tomlinson, Herne Bay.



Euthanasia laws

Matt Vickers states the End of Life Choice Act is "one of the strictest laws of its type on the planet" (NZ Herald, June 5). Whether this is true or not, he neglects to say that such laws usually do not stay the same as originally enacted.

Over time, changes are made; often due to court rulings that widen the circumstances under which euthanasia or assisted suicide can occur. In the Netherlands, euthanasia was originally legalised only for medical conditions leading to "unbearable suffering", but has now expanded to include those with mental illness and disabilities. In Belgium, an amendment of the law a year after it was enacted allowed euthanasia of children. Mental illness is now a permitted condition for assisted death in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland. In Canada, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has developed protocols for euthanasia of children in anticipation of this being legalised, including without parents' consent.

There is no reason at all to think that similar changes would not happen here.

Alan Jenner, Mairangi Bay.



Advertisement

Council management

In any efficiently run business the managers should set targets for what they expect to achieve in any financial year. After the year is over the same managers can be judged on how well they achieved their objectives.

As ratepayers of Auckland City I believe we should be able to see the objectives of the 80+ managers on salaries of over $250,000 for the year 2019/2020, and the judgment of top management in the Auckland Council on how well those middle managers achieved those objectives.

Ashley Wilson, Kohimarama.



History prevails

George Floyd's disgusting death has certainly got the world united in getting people together in treating all people as one. But, the destruction of statues and symbols of people who encouraged slavery and colonisation is stupid. They should be left to remind us of a bad past.

Slavery and takeovers of land (now known as colonisation) have been going on forever. The strongest tribe has always won. Black white and all men in between in power have behaved in this way. The majority of all races of people would be horrified or amazed at what they would find in their DNA.

Will human beings of all colour and creed ever grow up enough to admit that some of our ancestors did behave badly and try and bring more love in the world instead of this constant stream of hatred? Knowing the history of the world is a great leveller of us all.

Susan Lawrence, Kohimarama.



Chinese checks

Paul Cheshire (NZ Herald, June 9) is of the belief that international supporters of the protest for democracy movement in Hong Kong would, quote, "do well to travel to China to get a reality check" and adds that "the vast majority of Chinese approve of Xi and his handling of Hong Kong [...] as a show of moral strength".

Mr Cheshire needs to be reminded that the backbone of Communism has, from its very origin, been that of mass indoctrination, propaganda, lies and utterly ruthless state-sponsored control of an entire populace that we can barely imagine here in NZ.

Even if any mainland Chinese citizens were bold and enlightened enough to sympathise with the Hong Kong situation, they would be foolish to allow those feelings to be known - even among close friends - if they knew what was good for them. China has an extremely effective machine for making troublemakers "go away".

Peter Cook, Lynfield.



Reality beckons

It was refreshing to read Josie Pagani's article (NZ Herald, June 11) on the response to Covid-19.

She summed up the dilemma we the voting public will have to make in 100 days on Election Day.

Do we follow the left who believe the State knows all the answers, or the right that believes in personal responsibility and the market?

Andrew Little was reported as stating it is now impractical to enter Pike River mine. Millions in taxpayer money have been spent in this futile endeavour.

Economist Jim Rose's article also demonstrated the academic response to Covid-19 and how using the free MIT dashboard determined different types of lockdown which would result in alternative economic outcomes and result in fewer job losses.

It appears to me that the State loves to make pronouncements that foster an emotional response but backs down quietly when it is found to be difficult.

Idealism or realism, that is the question. I know how I will vote.

Judith Browne, Cambridge.



Damned torpedoes

Jim Rose and Josie Pagani (NZ Herald, June 11) both have the luxury of hindsight over Covid-19. Where were their pearls of wisdom back in late February and early March when the virus was starting to make itself felt worldwide?

Pagani seems to think that instead of leaders leading we should have had committees and consultations to come to a decision. That's a bit like the captain of a sinking ship calling a group of officers and passengers together and asking for a show of hands on whether everyone agrees with manning the pumps or heading for the lifeboats.

It's ironic when you remember that, this time last year, the Government was being criticised for listening to too many people. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.

John Capener, Kawerau.



Aussie gem

In a letter to the editor (NZ Herald, June 11) a reader refers to Now Is The Hour as a "Kiwi gem".

Alas, this is an illusion - it is not and never has been a "Kiwi" gem. The haunting melody is Australian.

It was composed by Albert Saunders, from Wirra Worra, in the Australian bush backblocks. Saunders discovered he had a gift for composing, and over time, sold several hundred melodies to Sydney music publishers Palings.

For some unknown reason the composer's name was always listed with the nom de plume "Clement Scott". His Swiss Cradle Song melody was published in 1913. At least one copy drifted across the Tasman Sea, and Maori people hearing it gently adjusted the rhythm from 4/4 to 3 /4.

Entitled Poata Rau or Haere Ra then in English as Now Is The Hour.

Gracie Fields sold several million recordings of the song, and Bing Crosby sold even more millions. For some bizarre reason, Frank Sinatra's recording was classified as a "great Song From Great Britain".

But the fact remains - Palings in Sydney collect every copyright dollar.

Max Cryer, Three Kings.



Short & sweet

On briefings

Sigh... I'm going to miss the daily Dr Bloomfield show. Neeli Govender, Birkdale.

On Goldsmith

Advertisement

I suggest he reads Kate Manne's now famous book Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny. Janet E. Mansfield, Mt Eden.

Knit-wits in Parliament may make a good yarn but they only aggravate my puns and needles, and give me the stitch. Dean Donoghue, Papamoa Beach.

The "outraged-at-everything" groups obviously believe that knitting is a female-only skill. J Leighton, Devonport.

On forestry

The Forestry industry complains about inefficient local sawmills. Perhaps it is time they invested in downstream processes by building a modern sawmill. Clive Britton, Hobsonville.

On sentences

Isn't it about time that we stopped using the term "life"? There is no such thing here in New Zealand as there is always a parole time given as well. Diane Jones, Ōmokoroa.

On critics

New Zealanders have done a fabulous job to combat this pandemic. We should not take any notice of the moaners and whingers who are just playing desperate, negative politics with our lives. Sue Rawson, Tauranga.