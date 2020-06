A backlog of traffic is building on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a multi-vehicle crash near the Orams Rd overbridge.

Police say two people are being assessed for injuries, which are believed to be minor.

NZTA say the crash, which happened at 5.15pm, is partially blocking the left southbound lane.

They are warning drivers in the area to expect major delays while emergency services clear the crash.

"Pass the scene with care."