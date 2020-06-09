National's new leader Todd Muller has signed up broadcasting veteran and media trainer Janet Wilson as his chief press officer until the election.

Wilson and her husband Bill Ralston were involved in media and election debate training for former Prime Ministers Sir John Key and Sir Bill English, as well as several other National Party MPs. Both are also regular commentators in the media.

It is understood former leader Simon Bridges did not use the pair. However, they are close to National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

Wilson lives in Hawke's Bay but will base herself in Wellington until the election.

Wilson's television experience will fill a hole left in the National Party's press team by the resignation of Bridges' press secretary Rachel Morton. Morton quit the day of the leadership change.

Other new hires by Muller include Matthew Hooton in a communications role and Megan Campbell as his chief of staff.