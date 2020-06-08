A group of Aucklanders have created a Black Lives Matter mural in Devonport to "ignite the conversation" about racism in the community.

Devonport resident Dilan Jogia told the Herald that he and his friends Ishtar Geange, Renee Price, Cameron Yaxley spent Sunday night chalking up the artwork on Victoria Rd.

Stark words such as "Black Lives Matter", "your silence is violence" and "white privilege is real" can be seen plastered along the wall in the Devonport.

Speaking about why they made the artwork, Jogia said: "Minorities have been systematically and subliminally oppressed everywhere, including our community of Devonport.

"Devonport is huge on community and helping one another, so why not use this compassion to support our minorities at this time and always?

"It is easy for people with privilege to dismiss racial movements as they are often sheltered from the effects; however, it is imperative to address the issue."

Jogia added that this is not the first time he has spoken out about racism and has supported this movement throughout his whole life.

"We are surrounded by systematic racism whether you are directly affected or not, therefore it is vital to educate yourself and those around you.

"Yes, all lives do matter but minorities are being treated like their lives don't and they need our support.

"Please try your best to spread nothing but aroha to everyone, especially minorities."

After posting the artwork on a Devonport community page, many have praised the group for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Beautiful work - this should be a permanent installation on that wall," one person wrote.

Another added: "I have heard that Pacifica and Māori people don't always feel welcome here so I think this conversation is an important one to have. Thanks for bringing it through."

While another wrote: "Thank you for bringing light to this! I recognise that I am privileged to have grown up in this area but bloody hell there is so much casual racism here. It can be very alienating at times but I'm glad I'm not alone in feeling this way. Much aroha."

However, some were "disappointed" that the mural was put up, with many using the controversial term "All Lives Matter".

The recent Black Lives Matter movement protests sparked across the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by police officers in the US.

On Monday, June 1, an estimated 4000 people gathered in central Auckland to attend the Black Lives Matter March for Solidarity.

The group travelled from Aotea Square to the US Consulate General on Customs St.

Other demonstrations occurred in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

A second Black Lives Matter protest has been planned for this Sunday, June 14, where thousands are expected to gather in Aotea Square at 1pm before marching to the US embassy on Customs St.