A power outage has left some Auckland suburbs in the dark this evening.

According to the map on the Vector website, the outage affected parts of Mt Albert, Mt Roskill and parts of Blockhouse Bay.

According to the site, Vector was notified of the outage before 6pm.

Most of the power has now been restored, while Vector is still working on an area spanning Richardson Road and Sandringham Road extension.

Is it not known when power will be restored to that area.

Vector said it had received a notification from Transpower of a "grid emergency" and was told to "immediately reduce the electricity load in parts of Mt Roskill, Mt Albert and Sandringham" - affecting more than 9000 customers.

"We have now received an instruction to reinstate electricity from Transpower, so power has now been restored to all customers," a spokeswoman said just before 8pm.

"We understand it's inconvenient to be without power especially at this time of night – it's something that we have to do when asked by Transpower."