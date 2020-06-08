There are no active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The final case, an Auckland woman in her 50s, has now recovered from the virus, and there are no new confirmed or probable Covid-19 cases.

Cabinet is currently meeting to assess whether to move the country to the laxest of alert levels, which would see life mostly return to normal, except for strict border restrictions.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the post-Cabinet conference at 3pm where the decision of alert level 1 will be announced.

The Ministry's latest update and advice from Bloomfield will be among the evidence Cabinet will weigh up to make its decision on alert level 1.

Alert level 1 means all restrictions on businesses and gatherings are lifted and physical distancing is "encouraged" instead of being mandatory.

The golden rules of alert level 1 were:

• If you are sick, stay home

• If you have cold or flu-like symptoms get tested

• Wash your hands, Wash your hands, Wash your hands

• Sneeze and cough into your elbow and regularly disinfect shared surfaces

• If you are told by health authorities to self isolate you must do so immediately

• If concerned about your wellbeing or you have underlying health conditions, consult with your GP

• Keep track of where you've been and who you've seen so we can use that for contact tracing if needed

• Businesses should help with rule seven by displaying a QR code

• Stay vigilant