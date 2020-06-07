A small community is in shock this evening after a tragedy that claimed three lives when a vehicle plunged into a pond on a farm.

Two of the victims are believed to be children who were at their grandparents' farm in Raetihi in the central North Island. The adult who died is believed to be their grandmother.

A 69-year-old man, believed to be their grandfather, was flown to hospital. It is unclear if he was in the vehicle or injured trying to help after it went into the water.

Police said they were called to a report of a vehicle underwater in a farm pond just after 11am.

"Tragically the three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services," police said.

"Police are working to support the family of those killed. WorkSafe has been notified."

Locals were visibly distraught this afternoon as most were still absorbing the news that three people had died.

They described the family as lovely and well respected. They had been in Raetihi for about 30 years and had their own business.

The grandparents always loved having their grandchildren over.

"We knew them really well. They're just a really lovely, caring family. Tight knit," said one person who didn't want to be named.

"It's their highlight to have them out for the weekend."

One couple were too upset to talk, simply stating the tragedy as "sad" and that the shock of what happened was still sinking in.

A hearse leaves the Raetihi farm property this afternoon. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Another described the deaths as "just unbelievable".

One resident said they knew something bad had happened when they saw the rescue helicopter land at the property after a flurry of police and St John Ambulance vehicles to the scene.

They all described Raetihi as tight knit and although no names were being mentioned in social media, locals knew who had been affected.

One neighbour said the "pond" referred to by police would more likely have been the farm dam, which supplies water for stock/animals.

"Every farm had them around here."

There had been a lot of rain in the area in recent days and it's likely the ground would have been slippery.

A Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman confirmed that just before 2.40pm a man was flown from the scene to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

She could not give more information about his condition.

The property where the car is understood to be submerged is less than a kilometre out of Raetihi's township.

Raetihi is less than 90km inland from Whanganui and close to Tongariro National Park.

The property is 74.5ha and the owners operate a farm improvement business there, offering diggers, trucks, bulldozers and fencing materials.

Tassia Allum, an employee at Caltex Raetihi, said she heard sirens and saw two ambulances, a fire engine and a police car all heading up State Highway 4 at 11am.