A motorist's dashcam has captured the chilling moment a car hurtles towards him - heading the wrong way down a motorway near Auckland Airport today.

The shocking behaviour happened on the stretch of motorway on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport around 1.50pm.

Driver Seyha Phou, 30, who filmed it, said several cars had frantically moved to the side of the road to give way to the vehicle, which was heading into a line of oncoming traffic.

"It was just crazy, I was feeling scared, angry, all the feelings into one," Phou said.

Drivers moved to the side to avoid crashing into car driving in the wrong direction. Photo / Seyha Phou

"I mean driving the right direction is a basic road rule, and if you don't know that you shouldn't be driving on New Zealand roads."

He said his worst fear was driving straight into the path of the vehicle.

"If that had happened, I won't be here talking to you now," said Phou.

"Other drivers must have just as shocked, it was lucky that the road was not that busy, a few cars had to quickly move to the side to avoid crashing into it."

Phou said he did not see where the car came from but it was driving towards the airport, but estimates the driver had been going in the wrong direction for more than 10 seconds.

"Soon after, I heard a police car with sirens on chasing after the driver. Thankfully, nothing terrible happened," he added.

Police have been contacted for comment.