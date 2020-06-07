New Zealand has no new Covid-19 cases for a 16th straight day.

Yesterday, there were 3007 completed tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 291,994.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, while the death toll is unchanged at 22.

There is no one receiving hospital care for Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Half of the 16 significant clusters have closed, which was unchanged from the day before.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (ie, 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

The Ministry of Health yesterday welcomed the latest guidance on the use of masks from the World Health Organisation.

That guidance was consistent with the ministry's current advice that "mass-masking" was not required.

"The WHO emphasises that masks should be part of a comprehensive strategy and that much of their updated guidance relates to countries with a high degree of community transmission," the ministry said in a statement.