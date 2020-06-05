Brrrr ... winter has arrived in force, with temperatures in the South Island plummeting overnight to below negative - and snowfalls packing more of a punch today.

Timaru Airport was the coldest place in the country this morning, at -5.3C, with Pukaki not far behind at -4.3C. Christchurch had freezing conditions and fog overnight.

The MetService has issued snowfall warnings for seven major roads and highways. The Lindis Pass (SH8) between Omarama and Tarras has been closed because of snow and ice, and there are snowfall warnings in place for Lewis Pass, Arthurs Pass, Porters Pass, Haast Pass, the Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best told the Herald a nasty southerly change bringing rain and snow would move up the South Island this morning.

Coastal areas of Central Otago and the Canterbury Plains could expect heavy rain later this morning after Dunedin was doused earlier today, around 5.30am.

Those in Southland and Clutha could expect snow to 300m-400m above sea level before easing to isolated showers around midday.

Rather chilly early this morning down south, with many negative temperatures. Timaru airport recorded -5.3C as the coldest overnight temperature around the country, with Pukaki -4.3C close behind. There was even some freezing fog at Christchurch airport at 5am this morning. ^AB pic.twitter.com/xx92Tjjyzk — MetService (@MetService) June 5, 2020

"There will be snow down to about 400m in Fiordland this morning," Best said. "It looks like maybe some heavy rain on the west coast of the South Island too.

"As [the change] pushes up through Canterbury, we're expecting snow this evening down to between 400-500m and between 600-700m around the Kaikoura coast."

Across the North Island, temperatures would be average for this time of year - Auckland and Hamilton were expected to reach 16C, Wellington 14C, and Tauranga 17C.

The southerly would march up the country, hitting Wellington about 6pm and it would pack a punch too, Best said.

Later this evening, the weather would continue to push north, past Wellington City, Wairarapa, Kapiti Coast, Manawatu and into southern Hawke's Bay.

Northland to Waikato, including Coromandel, today would experience cloudy periods and a few showers, mainly in the west.

Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay would be mainly fine with isolated showers about Taupo.

Our high resolution model is predicting snow down to about 400 metres in the South Island on Saturday! 🏔️



🚘 Travel impacts on pass roads



⛷️ Beneficial for the ski fields



🥶 Cold temperatures for all pic.twitter.com/K4vYTBeAHy — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 5, 2020

Waitomo to Wellington, including Taihape and Wairarapa, would also be mainly fine but there would be showers further north.

Most of the nasty weather activity would pass through Auckland overnight too.

"We have a few showers but they do become widespread over Auckland tonight with the southwesterlies pushing through," Best said.

"Sunday morning, those showers are expected to clear before dawn, leaving the southerwestlies and cloudy periods.

"Auckland tomorrow isn't too bad at all, temperatures are around about average for this time of year, 15C is the maximum expected."

Seven warnings were issued over road snowfall warnings across the South Island and Best asked motorists to check the MetService website before travelling for warnings.

⛄Winter is here indeed⛄



Snow lowers down to 400 metres over the lower, central and eastern South Island tomorrow. Remember to tag us in your weather pics📷 Full details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^MM pic.twitter.com/BigtrVzc6p — MetService (@MetService) June 5, 2020

Haast Pass was only expecting a little snow to fall this morning, with only around 1cm of snow settling, MetService said.

Lewis Pass should expect snow this afternoon and around 4 to 8cm of snow could set on the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 500m.

Porters Pass would also see snow today, with the chance of 5 to 8cm of snow settling on the top of the road. Arthur's Pass would get between 4 and 6cm.

Above 800m, between 2 and 4cm of snow is expected to settle on Crown Range Rd this morning.

Meanwhile, Milford Rd (SH94) was expecting 4 to 6cm of snow to fall near the tunnel this morning but tomorrow, 10 to 15cm may fall between 1am and 1pm.

Saturday's forecast:

Whangārei:

Cloudy periods and a possible shower. Southwesterlies. High 17C, Low 10C.

Auckland: Cloudy periods. A few showers, becoming widespread overnight. Southwesterlies. 16C, 11C.

Hamilton: Cloudy periods, and one or two showers possible. Rain developing at overnight. Southwesterly breezes. 16C, 6C.

Tauranga: Fine, then cloud increasing from afternoon. Southwesterly breezes. 17C, 8C.

Wellington: Morning cloud then fine. Rain developing late afternoon, briefly heavy as northerlies change strong southerly. 14C, 5C.

Christchurch: Cloud increasing. Rain develops midday with strong southerlies, then a few showers clear at night. Snow possible to 500 metres on Banks Peninsula. 9C, -4C.

Dunedin: Morning rain, then the odd shower until evening. Northerlies changing southerly in the morning. 9C, 3C.

Invercargill: Rain, easing to showers in the morning then clearing in the afternoon. Brisk southwesterlies. 9C, 2C.