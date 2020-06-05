Warning: Distressing images

COMMENT: The competing medical reports will be used to argue the case for the prosecution and the defence, writes Dr Gary Payinda

George Floyd's private medical examiners concluded he was a healthy man asphyxiated by police. The public medical examiner's autopsy revealed he had critical narrowing of his coronary arteries, an enlarged heart, sickle cell trait, methamphetamine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.