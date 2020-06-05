Emergency services are attending a incident in Hamilton where a person is believed to have been seriously injured.
Police were called to Slim St in Bader Hamilton just before 6pm to reports of a grievous asst.
The Herald understands at least one person has been seriously injured.
It comes after a violent 24 hours in Auckland.
Advertisement
This morning a man was seriously injured after being stabbed in a downtown carpark.
Last night a man was killed and a second person injured after a stabbing on the North Shore. One person has since been charged with murder in relation to that incident.