Emergency services are attending a incident in Hamilton where a person is believed to have been seriously injured.

Police were called to Slim St in Bader Hamilton just before 6pm to reports of a grievous asst.

The Herald understands at least one person has been seriously injured.

It comes after a violent 24 hours in Auckland.

This morning a man was seriously injured after being stabbed in a downtown carpark.

Last night a man was killed and a second person injured after a stabbing on the North Shore. One person has since been charged with murder in relation to that incident.