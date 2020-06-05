Emergency services are attending an incident in Hamilton where a person is believed to have been seriously injured.

Police were called to Slim St in Bader Hamilton just before 6pm to reports of a grievous assault. A spokesperson said the situation was evolving and they do not have any details on injuries as yet.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said two ambulances were sent the scene after receiving a report of the assault at 5.44pm. The number of people injured could not be verified.

However, the Herald understands at least one person has been seriously injured.

One resident on Slim St said there was a lot of flashing lights near the Bader St shopping strip end of the street.

"I didn't hear anything though earlier tonight. The streets always extremely quiet," he said.

The incident comes after a violent 24 hours in Auckland.

This morning a man was seriously injured after being stabbed in a downtown carpark.

Last night a man was killed and a second person injured after a stabbing on the North Shore. One person has since been charged with murder in relation to that incident.