A homicide investigation has been launched by police following a serious assault in Northcote last night.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of the Waitematā CIB, said police were called to the Akoranga Drive address at about 5.30pm following reports of an assault.

"Sadly, a man has succumbed to his injuries and has later died.

READ MORE:

• 'Unacceptable': MP and North Shore Councillor respond to further delays to Northcote Point Wharf

• North Shore homes to be demolished for $360m SkyPath project

• Mobster knocking on Aucklander's doors lives in Northcote, has been to rehab source says

• $750m Northcote state-house intensification: 300 going, 1200 new homes rising

Advertisement

"Another man suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

"A third man was arrested at the scene last night and is in police custody."

No charges have been laid and a number of enquiries are still underway into the circumstances of this incident, Proctor said.

"Police have a scene guard in place at the address on Akoranga Drive today while a scene examination takes place.

"A post mortem will take place with formal identification procedures to be carried out."

Police said they wre unable to comment further around the man's identity until this has been completed and next of kin have been notified.

One person has died and another has been injured in an incident on Akoranga Drive. Photo / Visual Media Productions

"While this incident would have been alarming for the community, police would like to reassure them that at this early stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," said Proctor.

Police have asked anyone with information that may help the investigation to call police on 105.

Advertisement

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

'Help me'

A man was heard screaming 'help, help, help me' before police arrived at the house.

Te Aroha Devon was walking on Akoranga Drive on Thursday evening when she heard someone screaming for help from a house.

"There was a gentleman across the road in the house, on the second floor who was yelling for help," said Devon, who was walking home from the nearby Auckland University of Technology campus.

"He was yelling 'Help, help, help me'. He would not say what was wrong," she said.

A tent outside the property this morning. Photo / Emma Russell

"There was an older gentleman on the ground outside looking up at him, pointing at him, trying to talk to him. I couldn't hear what he was saying."

"I think he was signalling him to hold on and to wait."

Police said yesterday: "While this incident will be unsettling for the community, initial indications suggest the parties involved in the incident were known to each other," police said in a statement.

"Police are currently speaking with witnesses and working to understand the circumstances of this incident."

Another witness told the Herald at least 10 police cars were at the scene last night.

"There was at least three ambulances earlier, but there are two here now and a manager."

Two police officers are this morning guarding the property.

Ambulance officers at the scene on Akoranga Drive. Photo / Visual Media Productions

The area has been cordoned off with white tape with the words "police emergency" in red.

A Waitemata Police District blue tent has been set up in the driveway of the Akoranga Drive property, where three cars are parked outside the front door.

Lights are on inside the two-storey brick house and the curtains are closed.

Two police cars are parked on street to the left of the property.

Apart from the sound of dozens of cars driving to work, it's quiet. No pedestrians have been passing the property.

A police officer at the scene said they arrived about 7am to secure the property. She said police were guarding the property overnight but couldn't comment further.