The police are asking for members of the public to step forward with information regarding a suspicious crash in Māngere last night.

A police vehicle came across the crash involving two vehicles around 11.10pm yesterday on Massey Rd, Māngere.

One person with critical injuries was transported to Middlemore Hospital, meanwhile, four other people were also injured and taken to hospital, one in a serious condition.

The road was closed overnight with the Serious Crash Unit on scene.

Counties Manukau Police Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said inquiries were ongoing today into the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police, Hayward said.

If anyone witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to the incident were asked to contact Counties Manukau police by phoning 105, referencing file number 200605/4498.

An email could also be sent to the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit with information on DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.