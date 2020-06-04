

Investigations have found a supposed armed offender thought to have fired shots in Waipawa was actually just letting off fireworks.

A near two-hour armed cordon in the Central Hawke's Bay town on Thursday forced a kindergarten and much of the town's business district into lockdown, with residents urged to avoid windows.

On Friday a police spokeswoman told Hawke's Bay Today that police had responded to reports of five gunshots from an address in Waipawa on Thursday.

"Shortly after, two vehicles were seen leaving the address," she said.

Advertisement

Police continued the hunt for offender on Thursday evening, hours after Waverley St and then Kenilworth and Church St were cordoned off by armed police who zeroed in on a residential property.

Police conducted an armed vehicle stop on State Highway 2, near Waipukurau, and a person of interest was spoken to.

"Shortly after, police cordoned off an address of interest in Waipawa, and a nearby kindergarten was placed into lockdown as a precaution.

"Police later spoke with the sole occupant of the address where it was discovered that fireworks had been let off at the address, and given the built up area, they could have easily been mistaken for gunshots."

The occupant of the address was reminded of the inconvenience this has placed on the people of Waipawa and for him to save his fireworks for November 5, she said.

"No arrests have been made and police are not looking for anyone else."

Police thanked the people of the Waipawa community for their patience and understanding during the incident, especially those people on State Highway 2 who had to stop and witness Police conducting the vehicle stop.