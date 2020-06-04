Aucklanders have been scratching their heads after a vehicle owner was spotted with the controversial number plate "Covid" on their car.

The car was spotted in Manukau earlier on Thursday, parked near Countdown, by a social media user who took a photo before uploading it to Reddit.

The owner of the white Honda CR-Z hatchback had the car's number plate changed on May 6 to C0V1D with the number 19 below and the words "Corona - 2020" on top.

An Auckland motorist has left onlookers baffled by their number plate. Photo / Reddit / u/SirAlphaa

Viewers have been left questioning the owner's motives behind the stunt, with one person writing: "Covid-19 survivor? Provocateur? Just a dim-wit with bad taste in car mods?"

Another pointed out the owner's loose use of Covid, saying the person "doesn't understand that the 19 in Covid means 2019".

Others took aim at the driver, poking fun at the number plate.

"Sick number plate, bro!" one person wrote.

Another added: "NZ's final case sighted!"

The person who took the photo said they "so many questions" and joked "watch people give that car 2m distance wherever it goes".

There have been 13 days in a row of no new Covid-19 cases and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand is the envy of many other countries.

There is still one active coronavirus case, Bloomfield said in his daily update.

He did not give any details of the one active case - they would be declared recovered at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms and 48 hours after their symptoms ended.

"It may well be that the person is at the tail end of that 10 days."

He said it was "satisfying" for New Zealand to be in its current position - which was "better than we might have anticipated" thanks to how well people followed the lockdown rules

Nearly 2650 Covid-19 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total to 286,174 since the pandemic began.