Former New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O'Sullivan says he intentionally damaged a vehicle because it was parked in a disabled spot.

O'Sullivan, who has been charged with intentionally damaging a car window, tonight said he regretted his actions.

He said he was with his youngest son Lance Junior, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, when they turned up to the movies on March 13.

"As we turned up there was a car parked [in the disability park]," he said in a Facebook video.

Advertisement

"Dozens and dozens of times in the last five years, we've experienced this awkward situation where we go to find a car park for our boy who has a powered wheelchair, and we find that it's occupied.

"The most concerning time is when it is occupied by people that doesn't have a permit ...

"I took Lance into the movie, and out of frustration at this happening, I found a brick and I put that brick through this person's window. I'm regretful of that," he said.

Posted by Lance OSullivan on Wednesday, 3 June 2020

O'Sullivan said he has since apologised to the vehicle's owner and was making financial repatriations.

"I need to attend some anger management counselling," he said.

"I regret the fact I let my frustrations on that evening boil over. I took the law into my own hands."

Lance Edward O'Sullivan's attendance was excused in the Rotorua District Court this afternoon.

He was remanded at large to reappear before a registrar on July 1.

Advertisement

O'Sullivan has not entered a plea and is going through the diversion process.

The maximum possible penalty for O'Sullivan's charge is three months' imprisonment and the maximum fine is $2000.

O'Sullivan was named New Zealander of the Year in 2014 and is the founder of the Moko Foundation.

His career has focused on child health - he created New Zealand's first digital health programme, iMoko, which delivers healthcare to children across the country.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan. Photo / File

Late last year O'Sullivan told the Rotorua Daily Post he had strong links to Rotorua.

"I started my career in Rotorua, my family and children whakapapa to Rotorua and it helped form me to be the person I am today as a clinician."

O'Sullivan is also renowned for his work to improve health outcomes for whānau in the Far North.

In the past, the outspoken doctor has been vocal about the importance of immunisation — disrupting a screening of a controversial anti-vax film.

In a Facebook post in April, he admitted breaching Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown rules and going kayaking.

"We've been living in a campervan doing our work for the Kaitaia community, but on the weekend I went for a kayak to a place not far from the place I'm staying," he said.

"I'm a dick and I f**ked up. F**k, what a silly bugger, eh? A silly bastard."