Police are launching a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at Parkfield Terrace in Grafton.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said inquiries to-date indicated the man who died was in a dark coloured Mazda vehicle with three others in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It appears they met up with another vehicle in St Johns Road, where an altercation occurred. During this altercation a number of shots were discharged."

Later, the Mazda carrying the man stopped on Parkfield Terrace and the driver has contacted emergency services, police say.

Despite efforts to provide assistance, the man died.

Police staff investigate at St Johns Road, a scene they say is linked to the body found in Grafton. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police say they have been speaking with occupants of the Mazda and they are assisting police with their inquiries.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the Mazda in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday morning," Schmid said.

Police on the scene in Grafton, Auckland, this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Police say the inquiry team have begun examining a large amount of CCTV footage as part of the enquiry.

A post-mortem examination is taking place today and formal identification processes are yet to be completed.

Police say they are unable to comment around the man's identity until the identification processes are complete.

Schmid said inquiries to date showed the incident involved people known to each other.

"While this may have been concerning for residents in these areas, Police are working hard to hold those involved to account.

"Police believe there will be people in the community who will have information which would assist the investigation and we urge them to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.