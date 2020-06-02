A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in central Hamilton late this morning.

Police were advised of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the corner of Victoria and Ulster Sts at 11.38am, a police media spokesperson said.

A nearby office worker told the Herald an elderly man flew over the bonnet, smashing the windscreen of the car.

After the crash, the man could be seen moving on the ground.

A woman in her 50s was driving the silver Toyota Yaris involved in the crash.

The crash happened near a pedestrian crossing, but the witness was unclear about whether the man was on it at the time of the accident.

One person has critical injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital by ambulance.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police examine the scene. The car has been towed and the road has now been reopened.