A search has resumed this morning for a tramper who got into trouble yesterday afternoon while crossing the Makaroro River, near the bottom of Gold Creek Ridge track.

High river levels and bad weather conditions meant the search in the Ruahine Forest Park had to be delayed until today.

The tramper's companion called police Monday afternoon, saying they had got into trouble at the river.

Police,supported by LandSAR volunteers will complete a ground search in the area.

A helicopter and Fire and Emergency NZ drone will also be utilised today as conditions permit.