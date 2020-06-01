Police are asking the public to help a man who has woken from a two-and-a-half-day coma after being hit by a car in Wellington.

The man was a pedestrian who was involved in a single-vehicle collision near Riddiford St in Newtown reported around 8pm on Friday, May 29.

"The pedestrian was immediately taken to hospital with serious injuries and was reportedly unconscious for several days before regaining consciousness early today," police said.

"No proof of identification was found on him.

"The man is currently recovering in the ICU department and while reported to be stable, he's experiencing trouble remembering personal details.

"He's described as Caucasian, in his 40s with tanned skinned, dark hair and beard, 5'7 in height and of medium build.

"Police and Wellington Hospital would welcome assistance from anyone who may recognise the man from the descriptions above."

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number 200531/9818.

The driver of the vehicle has been spoken to and is co-operating with police.