An 82-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being robbed by two youths in Palmerston North today.

The woman was walking toward the central business district on Carroll St about 12.30pm when she was approached by two youths with a bicycle.

The pair — both wearing hooded sweatshirts, one black, the other red — grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall.

The woman sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

• Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the youths to call 105, quoting job number P042384113. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.