Children were kept inside a school as police responded to reports of a firearm in Beach Haven this afternoon.

A parent collecting his 5-year-old child from Beach Haven Primary about 2.50pm today said he saw four police cars responding to the incident in Lancaster Rd - which had been closed off at both ends.

One parent on the Beach Haven and Birkdale Community Facebook page said police officers had been through the school grounds today.

"My son told me that some police walked through the school as well during school hours. Hope everything's ok."

Senior Sergeant Terry Lee of Waitemata Police told the Herald police received a report this afternoon from a member of the public relating to suspicious activity at an address on Lancaster Rd.

"The person reported that there may have been a firearm present.

"Police cordoned off the road and as a precaution, a nearby school in the immediate vicinity was told to keep everyone inside.

"The address was entered by Police who spoke to the occupants. No firearm was located."

The incident had now been resolved and cordons removed.

A parent said none of the of the responding officers they saw were armed.

"I saw two officers on Tramway Rd, not armed. Thought that was a bit odd. They must be doing a raid on a house or something. We went down Beach Haven Rd and as we came up Birkdale Rd we saw three cop cars travelling - no sirens, but lights - travelling down Birkdale Rd towards Beach Haven."

The parent also said there was an officer outside Birkdale North School.

Another person has posted on Facebook saying: "Just an FYI for any parents of little ones who walk home from beach haven primary down Lancaster road, the road is cordoned off by police and children are being kept at the school who normally walk home that way!"

Another person wrote: "Saw Chris and the kids, they are all good but all kids are being taken back to the school hall."

Beach Haven Primary declined to comment.