Police are investigating an incident in which an Auckland schoolgirl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted, before being released four hours later.

Police have confirmed they received a report of an abduction and assault of a teenage student on Wednesday afternoon.

"The incident is reported to have happened in Western Springs," a police statement said.

"Police are investigating with the victim and her family to understand the circumstances.

"As the investigation is in its early stages, police are not in a position to give any further details."

The Herald understands the young teenager walking on Meola Rd just before 2pm.

A community post describes the incident as "very sad and serious". It says the man was aged in his mid-50s and driving a dark-coloured station wagon.

The girl is understood to have been found about four hours later near the St Lukes shopping mall.

The Herald understands students at Western Springs College have been told there was an incident, but no details were shared.

Students were told not to wear headphones while walking, and that they should take a photo of any strangers approaching them.

A police car has been stationed at the Seddon Fields football ground on Meola Rd early the last two mornings.

Incident came after primary school child approached

The alleged incident happened two days after a pupil at a school in neighbouring Pt Chevalier was approached by a man in a vehicle.

As a result of that incident, Pt Chevalier School sent a note to parents encouraging them to warn their children of "stranger danger".

The notice, signed by principal Stephen Lethbridge, said: "[Our school] has been informed by another local school about an incident [on Monday] where a student was approached by a Caucasian male in a black van on Pt Chevalier Road."

He wrote that police had been informed about the incident and asked parents to encourage youngsters to look after themselves when walking to and from school.

"As always, please encourage your children to be safe when walking home and, where possible, walk with another student or stay in a group."