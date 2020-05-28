Police and outdoor experts are urging trampers to take a personal beacon with them after the dramatic rescue of two trampers lost in the bush for 19 days.

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, both 23, were rescued amid emotional scenes yesterday when a search helicopter spotted smoke from a fire they had made.

They hadn't eaten for almost two weeks, surviving on water from a nearby stream, and suffered injuries in the rugged terrain.

With the pair safely back home, questions have now emerged about why they had embarked on a multi-day hike during alert level 3 lockdown restrictions.

Authorities have also urged trampers to plan ahead and take a personal locator beacon with them.

LandSAR Golden Bay president Steve Cottle encouraged every tramper to carry a personal locator beacon if they were headed outside cellphone range.

"You don't know what's going to happen," he said. "It's pretty unforgiving bush we have here in New Zealand. If you break your leg, you're not going to get out of there and you need to be prepared."

A personal locator beacon is essential when heading into the bush, authorities say. Photo / Duncan Brown

Police and LandSAR on the ground even carry them when searching for someone in case they get into trouble - including the team spanning 50 people looking for the pair, he said.

"In any area of New Zealand, within a couple of hours they [search and rescue] can be on top of you," Cottle said.

Reynolds and O'Connor went into the Kahurangi National Park on May 8 on a 10-day tramp, when alert level 3 rules were still in place.

Local walks were allowed at the time, but overnight tramps were not. They did not take a personal locator beacon.

Cottle said it was also vital when heading into the bush to tell loved ones a "panic date" after which they should raise the alarm.

Mountain Safety Council New Zealand's Nathan Watson agreed some sort of usable communication advice, such a beacon, was essential when heading into the bush.

"Take one with you, because there might be that one time that something happens that you would never think of and you need help.

"In this situation, given where the pair went, it's absolutely a tough environment where you should be carrying a personal locator beacon or another suitable form of communication."

And don't hesitate to use it if you're in trouble, Watson said, there is no cost for an essential search and rescue.

Search and Rescue Sergeant Malcolm York said a locator beacon was an "essential piece of equipment for anyone travelling out into the bush or mountains.

"If you get into trouble, activating your PLB sends a GPS signal directly to the Rescue Co-ordination Centre, to enable rescue services to scramble quickly to your exact location," he said.

"Know your limitations and plan your trip around them, check the weather, leave intentions and an out-date with a trusted person, equip yourself for the trip and the environment you're heading into."

But he said the two had excellent equipment that kept them alive in cold conditions.

"They did the right thing, they stayed put, and they made themselves visible, so when we got to that spot, we were able to see them.

"They've done well to survive. Just the fact that after 19 days they're in such good condition ... it shows they've done the right thing."