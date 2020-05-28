Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman in Auckland's Henderson.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor of Waitemata Police said the two men, aged 51 and 58, had been jointly charged with murdering Angela Joy Smith.

Her body was found at a Great North Rd address on May 14.

The accused men are expected to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

"We hope today's arrest offer the victim's family some degree of reassurance during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them.

"As this matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further."

Smith's body was found shortly before 1.30am.

Several people who lived nearby told the Herald she had been stabbed.

Police descended on a second property on Norcross Ave on May 14 where forensic examination had also taken place - again behind a carefully guarded police cordon.

"Angela's family is understandably devastated by her death and we, along with Victim Support, are supporting them during this incredibly difficult time," police said at the time.

"Our investigation into Angela's death is ongoing and we are continuing two scene examinations at addresses on Great North Rd and Norcross Ave.

"A post mortem has been carried out and we are also continuing an area canvass of the wider area."

Police also said they were following lines of inquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to Smith's death.

