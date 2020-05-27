Emergency services are at the scene of a gas leak in Māngere Bridge.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman confirmed an incident had occurred at the site, on McKenzie Rd, just before 10.30am.

"Someone has drilled through a gas line. We have two fire appliances there and one hazmat crew at the scene," she said.

Two dozen apartment units have been evacuated as a result, she said, and police have blocked off McKenzie Rd between Badar Drive and Valient St.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Hamilton gas leak: Baby died, twin in serious condition now discharged from hospital

• Picton port are evacuated after gas leak detected on train wagon

• Carbine Rd reopened after earlier gas leak leads to evacuations

The evacuations were made as a safety precaution, the spokeswoman said. There are no reports of injuries.

Emergency services and cordons remain in place as of 11.35am.

Auckland Transport has issued online alerts via its social media pages to warn motorists.

"Please follow the directions of emergency services and expect diversions (or) delays."

Fire crews also remain at the scene an hour later and Vector staff are heading there also.