Aloha from Hawaii

As long as New Zealand is considering a bubble that includes Australia why not include Hawaii?
I am a resident of Hawaii County (the Big Island) which has had 78 cases, one hospitalisation,

Waste of space

Health investment

Train wreck

Tidy earners

Mayoral focus

Strength in unity

Sustained growth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prepared trampers

War of words

Related articles:

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.