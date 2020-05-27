Emergency services have attended an incident at a Mobil petrol station in west Auckland.

St John Ambulance was called to the station on Titirangi Rd, New Lynn at 4.15am.

A house in the area has been cordoned off by police following the incident, Newshub reported.

A witness said a man pulled up at the station bleeding badly from his head. A car was later seen being towed away.

Advertisement

The police media team, which is confirming details will send a statement shortly.

More to come.

READ MORE:

•Police allowed gang tangi during lockdown

• Northland gang members arrested in police meth raids in Whangārei area

• Kawerau in lockdown as armed police hunt gunman who fired shots during pursuit