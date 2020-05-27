Wellington police are searching for two men who fled after an assault this evening.

Emergency services were called to a Kilbirnie home about 6.15pm, where they found two people injured, one seriously.

"The injured people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition," a police spokeswoman said.

"It appears the two people were assaulted by two men who then fled in a vehicle."

Police were conducting inquiries to locate the offenders and establish the circumstances, as a scene guard remains at the residence overnight.