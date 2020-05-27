A woman has died after she was hit by a train in Wellington this afternoon.

Emergency Services were called to a level crossing near the intersection of Hinau St and McLellan St in Tawa just before 1pm.

A police spokesperson said cordons remained in place and they were making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances were called out to treat one patient, but could not provide any further details.

Fire and Emergency and police have also been in attendance throughout the afternoon.

Metlink reported train services were initially suspended between Wellington and Porirua and were now being replaced by bus due to an emergency services incident.

"Train services will still be operating between Porirua and Waikanae however please expect delays."