Police are responding to a serious incident in Bay of Plenty.
A customer in the Te Teko Superette, who did not want to be named, said he heard "four gun shots at least" as police chased a grey vehicle.
"It was scary for some, but others went out to look see what was happening even though there were gunshots."
The customer stayed indoors.
He said it was a mix of marked and unmarked police cars chasing the vehicle.
A resident on State Highway 34 said he had been hearing sirens in the distance for the last five minutes.
He lived about 250 metres from the corner of State Highway 30 and 34.
He said it sounded like the sirens were moving towards Kawerau.
