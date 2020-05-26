A paper outlining options for Wellington's closed central library has been pulled from a city council meeting agenda at the last minute.

The library was closed in March last year when the building was tested against new engineering guidelines issued after the partial collapse of Statistics House in the Kaikoura earthquake.

More than a year later, the city council last week released engineering advice and high-level cost estimates to save the building.

The options include strengthening it for various levels of the National Building Standard or demolishing it and starting again.

Advertisement

The most expensive strengthening option would cost just under $200m.

At a full Wellington City Council meeting held via Zoom today mayor Andy Foster said the paper would be adjourned until next week.

He said elected members wanted more advice on the engineering and seismic issues related to the building, and to ensure compliance with the Local Government Act.

Councillors had a question and answer session with engineers yesterday afternoon but it's understood they still have queries.

Foster acknowledged that the paper on the library was of huge significance to everyone.

"It's been very loud and clear that people want us to make a decision on that as quickly as we can."

Foster said the intention was to consult with the community on a preferred option for the library's future rather than a set of options.

Libraries portfolio holder councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said she supported the mayor's call to delay the decision.

Advertisement

"An extra week will give him time to work with council staff and councillors to determine the steps needed to get the library open as soon as possible.

"We should consider amending the council's 10-year budget to ensure the initial design work on fixing the library can start this year."

Public participants wanting to make submissions on the library paper were still heard.

Former Wellington city councillor Helene Ritchie told the meeting people were reeling at the proposed cost of $200m to strengthen the library.

"We have a building which sits empty, barricaded in the heart of Wellington, a sad symbol of council's ineptitude and paralysis.

"It is simply inconceivable how a request for a relatively minor "fix" has become another unaffordable $200 million vanity project, with the overblown options, cost and ambition, of virtually a rebuild internally, or demolition and a new build."

Ritchie urged councillors to urgently fix the library in the most cost effective way and reopen it.