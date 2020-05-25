A man killed in a workplace accident in Auckland is being remembered as a valued employee of the company - as work now begins to determine exactly how he died.

Colleagues of the man, who worked at Alto Packaging, are on a day off today after the tragic turn of events last night.

Executive general manager, Eric Kjestrup, said staff members had been hugely affected by the death.

"We're just deeply shocked and obviously our thoughts are with the employee's family right now."

Kjestrup described the man as a "valued employee" and would not say any more about him out of respect for his family.

Kjestrup said workers had been told to stay home after the incident, which happened about 7.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the site on Unity Drive, in Rosedale, after initial reports the victim had suffered serious injuries.

Police confirmed the death this morning, however.

Kjestrup said they did not know "a hell of a lot," but acknowledged that authorities - including WorkSafe NZ - are now investigating the circumstances of the man's death.

The death has now been referred to the Coroner.