Most of the trees destined for the chop as part of Te Mata Park's huge forestry project have now been felled, but many tracks remain closed because of the precarious positions of logs.

Wet weather and the Covid-19 lockdown delayed the project, but it is still progressing well, all things considered, said Te Mata Park Trust manager Emma Buttle.

The project involves the removal of 12 hectares of pine plantation and then planting of 60,000 native trees in their place over the next couple of years.

A depiction of what the site would look like in the future. Photo / Supplied

Some tracks are still closed to the public. They include the Chambers Walk, the Little Redwoods, the mountain bike track Te Kahu and a few others.

"Once the area is cleared of felled debris and the excavators have completed their work, then some of the tracks can be re-opened," Buttle said.

"We hope to make an announcement in the coming week or two."

The tracks at Te Mata Park open and closed to the public due to the forestry project. Photo / Supplied

Buttle said there were no felling operations in alert level 4.

"However, the work did resume at level 3, and is nearly at completion," she said.

Advertisement

"The recent wet weather unfortunately also slowed the project somewhat, although Pan Pac have done an excellent job of keeping to their original estimated timeframe of 6-8 weeks of felling work."

READ MORE:

• Premium - Hawke's Bay's most incredible home? 'Labour of love' restores historic Te Mata House

• Te Mata Peak fire and four others leave burnt scars across Hawke's Bay

• Remnants of cyclone set to hit parts of Hawke's Bay with wind and rain

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Three new cases of coronavirus in Hawke's Bay, one with link to Ruby Princess cruise ship

Excavation and tidy-up work would now be a "huge task", she said.

"Some logs are still onsite at the skid site, and need to be transported to the mill. There is still a substantial amount of slash and debris remaining on the land. That needs to be removed with excavators and mulchers," Buttle said.

"We are working with contractors on getting this done as soon as possible. While the bulk of the felling is complete, some of the tracks nearby have large logs crossing the path, as well as loose logs on steep banks precariously situated above tracks.

"These areas require some tidying before they can be safely opened. It is very important that the public still keep away from these areas that are closed, particularly with the heavy machinery work of moving logs."

Te Mata Park, on the completion of the forestry project. Photo / Supplied

However, half the park was open, including tracks around Peak House and up to the summit, she said.

"The forestry project has progressed extremely well, and we are looking forward to focusing our attention on the re-vegetation, with 59,000 native trees to go in the ground over the coming three years," Buttle said.

Advertisement

She thanked Rotary for their support and with the security team, and acknowledged everyone who donated to the tree fundraising campaign, and their time for the volunteer planting days.

"We're also grateful to the park users for their incredible patience during this recent period. It has been a huge community effort."

The plan for the Forestry Project is to plant 40 per cent of the native trees in the first year, 40 per cent in the second year and 20 per cent in the third year.

There will be a focus on species with a high likelihood of survival in the first year, including manuka, kowhai, lacebark, ngaio, totara, kanuka and kowhai.

These plants will provide shade and protection for more vulnerable (but equally important) species in the second and third years.