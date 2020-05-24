A man is due to appear in court after allegedly refusing to wear a face mask on an Air Chathams flight.

The man is also accused of making "inappropriate comments" to staff on the flight from Auckland to Whanganui yesterday afternoon.

The 30-year-old was several rows in front of a woman who earlier told the Herald that although she couldn't see the man, she believed he'd removed his mask at some point.

READ MORE:

• Air Chathams maintaining Whanganui to Auckland flights despite Covid-19 cut backs

• Man arrested on Air Chathams flight after refusing to wear mask

• Local Focus: Council support likely for Air Chathams

• Air Chathams back in Kāpiti after two months

Advertisement

"The air hostess was asking him to put it back on as it was the airline's policy. They went back and forth several times."

On landing at 4pm, airline staff waited for police to arrive.

"He was removed from the plane, handcuffed by two police officers and was told he was under arrest, but that was after he refused to stand up and leave with them."

He was arrested and has been charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act, and is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

According to the Air Chathams website, it has a developed "On-board Mandatory Controls" which include the compulsory use of face masks for cabin crew and passengers.

The masks are given to passengers prior to boarding.