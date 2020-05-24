Auckland is due to see some rain this week - but not enough to help with the drought situation.

In fact, yesterday's rain in the city is just "soaking into the ground" this morning.

A weather station in West Auckland reported just after 7am: "Through yesterday and overnight, we've had just under 20mm of soft rain here...all just soaking into the ground.

"Not even a trickle in any drains or ditches. So sorry, Auckland, won't have helped the reservoir levels."

Despite there being rain in the city from yesterday afternoon and throughout the night, very low levels had been recorded, according to MetService.

In the past 24 hours, 12.55mm of rain was recorded in downtown Auckland.

At Auckland Airport, 14.2mm of rain was seen there in that time period and just 1.5mm of rain was recorded in Whenuapai, west of the city.

"Definitely not enough to fill the tanks," meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said.

"There'll be some rain again on Wednesday, but not significant rain. There's rain again on Friday, but still not significant enough."

Aucklanders can expect a few showers this morning before clearing up this afternoon. Some northwesterly winds are on the forecast also and it will be a warm day with a high of 20C on the cards. A low of 14C is expected overnight.

Marintchenko said more would be known about how much rain could be expected on the weekend when newer weather models were looked at today.

In other parts of the country, a heavy rain watch is in place in the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty.

People in the area are being warned that rainfall amounts may approach "warning criteria". The watch is in place until 1pm today.

There are also watches in the Tararua Range, Tongariro National Park and the Kaimanawa Range; as well as the ranges of Buller, north of Westport, Nelson from Motueka eastwards and the Marlborough Sounds and Richmond Range - including the Rai Valley.

Those watches are in place until this morning and locals are advised to keep an eye on updated weather forecasts throughout the day.

Heavy rain fell in the Mt Taranaki area yesterday and more was expected overnight.

Locals were also told the heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly; while motorists were encouraged to be careful on the roads as surface flooding and slips were possible as a result.

South of the country, some snow is said to be likely in the Southern Alps today - mainly around Canterbury, WeatherWatch says.

"Driest weather will be in the lower half of the South Island, but it will still be fairly cloudy," a spokesman said.

"In fact, sunniest and driest weather today will be in our rain forest - Fiordland National Park!"