There have been five crashes in less than an hour on a short stretch of Auckland motorway this morning.
The first crash, on the southbound side of Māngere Bridge, happened around 6am. It involved at least two vehicles and was blocking the left hand lane of the bridge.
The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers of the crash and asked them to drive slowly.
But in less than an hour there had been another four crashes between Queenstown Rd and the bridge. Traffic heading south is now extremely heavy.
Overnight rain in Auckland has turned to drizzle this morning but the roads are still wet and slippery.
The NZ Transport Agency asked drivers to slow down and pass the scene with extra care.