There are no new cases of Covid-19 today - and just one person has tested positive in the last week.

One more person has recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, meaning there are now just 27 active cases in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,154 and the combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

There is still one person in hospital in Middlemore and they're not in intensive care.

Advertisement

Yesterday 3302 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 259,152.

The active cases are in Waitemata, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Hawke's Bay and Canterbury.

About 30,000 more people have downloaded the NZ Covid Tracer app, meaning there's been a total of about 354,000 registrations.

The Ministry of Health continued to encourage Kiwis to download the app, saying it would help to identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of Covid-19.

The faster we can do these steps the less likely it is the virus can spread in our communities."

It said personal information and contact details provided through the app would only be used to get in touch if someone is identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case and location information is not shared with contact tracers unless someone chooses to do so.

"In either case, the personal information shared with the Ministry is held for public health purposes only and will never be used for enforcement."

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: No new cases, no new deaths - 'please download the tracer app'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Why cases are growing in Russia, Brazil and India

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Japan defy health expert fears and avoid massive coronavirus, while experts query the mystery of why

• Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case linked to St Margaret's cluster

Advertisement

The number of new cases this week has been very low.

There was just one case reported on Friday and no new cases for the three days before that.

The new case on Friday was linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reminded New Zealanders there was a maximum of 10 people allowed at gatherings.

Cabinet will meet tomorrow to assess whether that number can be increased.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signalled this week it's likely the maximum limits will be increased in phases.