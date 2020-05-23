If the National Party wants to reverse its plunging electoral fortunes, it should seriously consider ditching hard-line, neo-liberal policies that punish the poorest and most vulnerable, while talking up yet again, more tax cuts for the rich.

A lot more Sir Bill English, and much less Ruth Richardson, might just start to turn their fortunes around.

John Watkins, Remuera

Insult to intelligence

The Covid-19 lockdown has turned some prostitutes to a new form of porn for their followers on social media, which some of them describe as "ethical porn" because the women are not coerced ("Homemade: New porn landscape", May 17).

"Ethical porn" is an oxymoron. I know coercion makes porn far, far worse, but that doesn't mean voluntary porn is "ethical". This is just clever, sleazy marketing. Porn is demeaning for all concerned, because it demeans sex itself by commodifying it.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt

Borderline call

Advertisement

Heather du Plessis-Allan has a short memory when it comes to her position on Covid-19 border control. Many times in the last few weeks she called for the border to be closed for the good of the health of the nation. She got what she wanted, and now that the realities of her position have come home to roost, she wants the border open again for the good of the economy of the nation.

John Deyell, Ellerslie

Bin rubbish tags

Only two very small mercies so far have come out of the destructive and deadly Covid-19 coronavirus tragedies. It was the lack of junk mail to dump in the recycling bin every Wednesday and Sunday, plus my $5.50 Green bin tag not taken every week as it was too dangerous to take off. But they finally took it off again last Monday This tag saving every week should be continued from now on. Auckland Council should make our rubbish pickup free.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi

Dog's dinner

Daisy Wu spends $750 a month on food and daycare for her dog, it says in the Herald on Sunday.

Perhaps Daisy could visit the Māngere Budgeting Service this week and see how many desperate families are lining up who can't afford to feed their kids. Canine fine dining is a disgrace, and to publish this article is insensitive.

Frances Brown, Papakura

Out of reach

In the Herald on Sunday, May 17, on going back into the world after a month's isolation:

"The Ministry of Health said in a statement today that as more people go back to school and work tomorrow, many will be looking forward to being around people again, but that might also make some people feel strange and anxious.

"These feelings are completely normal. It's ok to notice that it feels different and to reach out to someone to talk about it." "Reaching out" is the last thing I want people doing. Keep your virus-ridden hands to yourself!

John Trezise, Birkenhead

Developing problem

"Our" response to the pandemic has been a lockdown which will result in a global economic recession predicted to force almost 500 million people into extreme poverty.

The pain will be mostly felt by the poor, especially those in developing countries. Many of the current answers being offered to global warming will exacerbate matters. If you were a developing country that desperately needs to pull themselves out of poverty, would you follow the suggestions "we" are making to mitigate global warming? Or would you build a cheap coal plant? Broad "global warming strategies" will not garner the support of developing countries in a post-Covid world where they will see themselves again bearing the brunt of "saving the world" when they can least afford it.

Dr Mike Schmidt, Pakuranga.